Former UL Star Blake Trahan Records Hit In Spring Training Game

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball star had a nice day in a spring training game over the weekend, as he tries to earn a spot on a Major League Baseball Opening Day roster.

Cincinnati infielder Blake Trahan appeared in the Reds' 10-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

A former Louisiana shortstop, Trahan singled in his only plate appearance and scored a run, while playing second base.

So far this spring, Trahan is 2-for-12 with two walks and two runs scored.

Trahan played three seasons for the Cajuns, from 2013-2015.

A native of Kinder, La., Trahan, the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, appeared in 11 games at the MLB level for the Reds in September of 2018, collecting three hits in 14 at-bats, while scoring twice.

A 3rd-round draft choice of the Reds in 2015, Trahan has hit a .228, to go along with 5 home runs, and 29 runs batted in at the minor league level last season.

We wish Blake the best of luck in his quest to make the Reds Opening Day roster.