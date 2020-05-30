On This Day in Baseball: Frank Chance Sets HBP Record

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of the most painful things to happen to a player during a game of baseball, a game with very little contact if it's played correctly, is getting hit by a pitch. As someone who one summer got hit by more pitches than he actually got hits, I know first hand how unpleasant it can be.

On this day we take you all the way back to 1904 in which the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds played a doubleheader and during the doubleheader, a Major League record was set.

Frank Chance, the first baseman for the Cubbies was hit a record five times during that doubleheader. In fact, during the first game, he was hit in the head and knocked out for a second before coming to and ended up staying in the game. Oh, how times have changed, there's not a chance, pun intended, that would happen nowadays.

The Reds would go onto win game one 7-4 before the Cubs rebounded in game two 5-2. Chance was unique in that he was the player-manager of the Cubs from 1905-1912 where he complied an extremely impressive 768-389 record while leading the team to back-to-back World Series victories in 1907 and 1908.

On the field, he was a pretty darn good player as well. He hit a career .296 while scoring 798 runs, drove in 596, stole 403 bases and had an on-base percentage of .394 over his 17 years in the league. He's also enshrined in Cooperstown at the Hall of Fame.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook