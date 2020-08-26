Brewers-Reds Boycott Game at Miller Park Wednesday Night

Wednesday evening the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds game was postponed after the two teams unanimously decided to boycott the game.

That decision came on the heels of the NBA game this afternoon that the Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to play game five of their series against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are holding a 3-1 advantage in the series but never exited their locker room leaving the Magic on the floor.

The remainder of the NBA and WNBA games were postponed for the remainder of the day.

The decision by both Milwaukee teams came because of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin by one police officer who fired all seven shots into his back.

Here's the official statement from MLB:

The Brewers and Reds are scheduled to play a doubleheader tomorrow to make up for the postponed game tonight.

The other games that were postponed on Wednesday due to the boycotting were, Padres-Mariners and Giants-Dodgers.

Will the players continue to boycott games or will the Brewers and the rest of the league ban together and stand up and say enough is enough with this racial/social injustice that continues to happen across our country. It will also be very interesting to see what happens with the NBA/WNBA as well if they'll continue to boycott or if they'll resume playing as well.

