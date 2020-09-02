MLB Great Tom Seaver Dies

One of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history passed away earlier this week.

Tom Seaver, who pitched 20 seasons in MLB, winning over 300 games, died at the age of 75.

Born George Thomas Seaver in Fresno, California in 1944, he had been suffering from dementia.

A right-hander, Seaver went 16-13 with a 2.76 ERA. with the Mets in 1967, earning him National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Two years later, in 1969, Seaver won his first Cy Young Award, going 25-7 with a 2.21 ERA., while helping the Mets to a World Series win in the process.

Seaver spent 12 seasons with the Mets, winning 198 games, prior to spending six years with the Cincinnati Reds, three with the Chicago White Sox, and one with the Boston Red Sox, before retiring after the 1986 season at the age of 41.

He finished his career with a record of 311-205, a 2.86 ERA, and 3,640 strikeouts, while winning three Cy Young Awards, and being named an All-Star on 12 separate occasions.

With one no-hitter and five one-hitters to his credit, to go along with 231 complete games and 61 shutouts, Seaver earned election into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1992 with 98.8 percent of the vote, the highest election percentage at that time.

Voted into both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds Halls of Fame, Seaver's No. 41 was retired by the Mets in 1988.

After his playing career, Seaver worked as a television analyst for the Mets and Yankees and on national broadcasts for NBC.