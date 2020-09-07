Former MLB/Southern Star Lou Brock Dies

One of Major League Baseball's all-time greats, who played his college baseball in the state of Louisiana, died on Sunday.

Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who played his college baseball at Southern passed away. He was 81-years old.

No official cause of death has been revealed, but Brock was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and also lost a leg from diabetes.

A native of El Dorado, Arkansas, Brock moved to Collinston, Louisiana, where he played high school baseball, before heading to Southern, where he helped the Jaguars NAIA title during his junior year in 1959.

A left-handed-hitting outfielder, Brock began his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961, before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 1965 season.

Brock went on to play 16 seasons for the Cardinals (1964-1979), helping them to three National League Pennants (1964, 1967, & 1968) and two World Series titles (1964 & 1967).

One of the best leadoff hitters and base runners in MLB history, Brock Brock stole 938 bases in his career, including 118 in 1974, which were both MLB records until they were later eclipsed by Rickey Henderson.

A 6-time All-Star, Brock was inducted into to MLB Hall of Fame in 1985, his first year on the ballot.

A .293 lifetime hitter, Brock finished his illustrious career with 3,023 career hits, still one of only 32 players to ever reach the 3,000-hit milestone.

Brock, whose number 20 is retired by the Cardinals, also accumulated 149 home runs, 900 runs batted in, and 938 stolen bases over his 19-year career.