Former UL Star Blake Trahan Retires From MLB

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball star has called it an end to his professional baseball career.

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed on Sunday that infielder Blake Trahan has retired from baseball.

A former Louisiana shortstop, Trahan played in the Reds' organization from 2015-2020.

Trahan, who was invited to participate in the Reds' training camp this spring, went 2-for-21, to go along with a run batted in, five walks, and two runs back in March, prior to being designated for assignment.

Trahan played three seasons for the Cajuns, from 2013-2015.

A native of Kinder, La., Trahan, the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, appeared in 11 games at the MLB level for the Reds in September of 2018, collecting three hits in 14 at-bats, while scoring twice.

A 3rd-round draft choice of the Reds in 2015, Trahan hit .228, to go along with 5 home runs, and 29 runs batted in at the minor league level last season.

We wish Blake the best of luck in the future.