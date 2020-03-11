Former UL Star Blake Trahan Designated for Assignment By Reds

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball star will have to make his way into Major League Baseball through the minors in 2020.

Cincinnati infielder Blake Trahan was reassigned by the Reds to their minor league camp on Tuesday.

A former Louisiana shortstop, Trahan made his Major League debut in 2018.

The move means that Trahan will begin the 2020 season in the minor leagues, most likely at AAA Louisville, but that is still to be determined.

This spring, Trahan went 2-for-21, to go along with a run batted in, five walks, and two runs scored.

Trahan played three seasons for the Cajuns, from 2013-2015.

A native of Kinder, La., Trahan, the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, appeared in 11 games at the MLB level for the Reds in September of 2018, collecting three hits in 14 at-bats, while scoring twice.

A 3rd-round draft choice of the Reds in 2015, Trahan has hit a .228, to go along with 5 home runs, and 29 runs batted in at the minor league level last season.

We wish Blake the best of luck in 2020, and we hope to see him back on an MLB roster soon.