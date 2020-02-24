Former UL Star Blake Trahan Makes 2020 Spring Training Debut

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball star had a mildly successful 2020 Spring Training debut, as he tries to earn a spot on a Major League Baseball Opening Day roster.

Cincinnati infielder Blake Trahan appeared in the Reds' 7-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

A former Louisiana shortstop, Trahan went 0-for-1 but did draw a walk, to spring training start his Spring Training on-base percentage at a nice .500 clip.

Trahan played three seasons for the Cajuns, from 2013-2015.

A native of Kinder, La., Trahan, the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, appeared in 11 games at the MLB level for the Reds in September of 2018, collecting three hits in 14 at-bats, while scoring twice.

A 3rd-round draft choice of the Reds in 2015, Trahan has hit a .228, to go along with 5 home runs, and 29 runs batted in at the minor league level last season.

We wish Blake the best of luck in his quest to make the Reds Opening Day roster.