NAIA School Offers AHS Star Christian Hawkins

A local prep football standout has received an offer from an NAIA school in the northern part of the country.

Christian Hawkins, currently a student at Acadiana High School, shared on social media recently he has been extended an offer Huntington University, located in Huntington, Indiana.

Earlier this week, Hawkins shared that he was offered by Trine University, located in Angola Indiana, and by Alvernia University, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Those two schools are NCAA Division III institutions.

NAIA schools, like all Division III schools, don't offer athletic scholarships but do offer roster spots.

A 5-foot-11, 155-pound receiver, Hawkins helped the Wreckin' Rams to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019, and a Class 5A state title.

A good student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Hawkins is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.