Multiple Schools Offer STM’s Dominic Zepherin

One local prep standout received his fifth offer from a Division I school over the weekend, as well as fifth from an Ivy League school.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin was offered by Northwestern St. and Houston Baptist, along with Princeton.

Also last week, Zepehrin was offered by the Air Force Academy.

Last month, Zepherin was offered by Navy.

Also last month, Zepehrin was offered by South Alabama.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by four other Ivy League schools, Dartmouth, Yale, Harvard, and Cornell.