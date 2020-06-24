Man Catches Large Shark With Bare Hands [VIDEO]

Hold on.

Watch as a man catches a shark with his bare hands while out for a swim. This happened off of the coast of Deleware.

Apparently the man was out for a swim when noticed the shark. The rest is history.

I assume he has knowledge of marine life because I doubt any person could just catch a shark with their bare hands and make it look this easy!

Well, this guy did this. I do not encourage any of you to ever try this if your out in Gulf Shores or Destin.

While it may be tempting to approach dangerous marine life while in the water, it isn't really smart to ever act look like you know what you're doing when you really don't.

Be smart and stay safe while out in the water this summer.