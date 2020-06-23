Celebrities Who Were Killed By Their Fans

Many, many times I have said how glad I am that I didn't grow up in the age of social media. To have your whole life put out there for anyone to see is pretty scary, and it's got to be so much worse for celebrities. These days it's all over the news when a celeb ends up in court because of an obsessed fan, but even before the internet people were tracking down their idols, and sometimes murdering them. If you ask me, all the money in the world is not worth looking over your shoulder every day for the rest of your life.

The celebrities below were actually killed by people who professed to love and adore them. My heart still drops when I see these stories. Y'all be careful out there.