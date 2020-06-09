The Shortest Men in Hollywood

Being a vertically challenged person myself, I cast no aspersions on other people who are just as short as me. I have always thought of it as an advantage throughout life! And I guess if you are a person who is seen on the big screen on a regular basis, it probably wouldn't make that much of a difference. This list from The Delite is by no means complete, or is it an expression of throwing shade on anyone. It's just meant as a little distraction in a week filled with much heavier and way more important issues.