The FBI has completed their investigation into the matter of a rope fashioned into a functioning noose being found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega.

According to ABC News, the FBI determined that Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.

Through interviews and surveillance video, it was determined that the noose has been hanging in Garage #4 (which was assigned to Wallace's team for this race) since 2019.

"The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall," NASCAR said in its statement. "This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment.

"We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing."

Something good that came out of this situation? The support that almost ALL of the NASCAR drivers, and their pit crews, showed Wallace as they pushed #43 to the start line at the race. It was truly a heartwarming show of support.