Ole Miss to Retire Eli Manning’s Number

The college accolades continue to pour in for former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, more than 16 years after he last played for the Rebels.

Ole Miss announced on Monday that it will retire number 10, the jersey number Manning wore during his time with the Rebels, from 2000-2003.

Manning will join his dad, Archie Manning (#18), and Chuckie Mullins (#38) as the only Ole Miss football players to have their numbers retired by the school.

A native of New Orleans, Manning finished his time in Oxford with a school-record 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes, while also setting new school career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363).

The No. 3 vote-getter for the 2003 Heisman Trophy, Manning was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, the highest draft position for any Ole Miss football player.

Manning won the Maxwell Award in 2003 at Ole Miss, while also taking home SEC Player of the Year honors.

After his days at Ole Miss, Manning went on to a stellar career with the Giants, throwing for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Manning helped guide the Giants to two Super Bowl victories (2007 & 2011), before retiring at the end of last season.