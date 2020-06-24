Deputy Saves Toddler Stuck in Mud Up to Her Neck [Video]

A 2-year-old girl decided to go swimming in a pond and before she knew it, she had sunk into the mud all the way up to her neck. Thankfully, Cpl. Nicole Collins was able to get her out before the situation became a tragedy.

WAFB.com reports that when Cpl. Nicole Collins with the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office found the little girl, she was stuck in the mud and almost completely submerged in the pond.

The little girl told Cpl. Collins that she went into the pond because she wanted to swim.

From WAFB.com -

"The toddler had been reported missing 20 minutes earlier. Neighbors and deputies formed a search party in that short amount of time, and when Collins saw a pond that hadn’t been checked, she made her way over."

The little girl only wound up with a few scratches and Cpl. Collins says she remained strong throughout the frightening ordeal.