Kids get bored, then things happen, and next thing you know, you're in the emergency room! We've all been there... some of us as the kid AND the adult.

One summer I remember that my brother and I got so bored, we devised a game that was similar to 'the floor is lava' now. The object was to jump, climb, and/or scale your way around the entire living room without touching the floor. There may have been a few bruises. As a former step-parent, I've also been witness to some epic shenanigans. We'll leave it at that;)

Well, here we are, deep into the heart of summer and kids are getting bored. They already spent a lot more time at home in the last year than they'd ever had to before. Couple that with mom and dad being pretty much 'over it' and accidents are going to happen. I ran across the results of the 2021 Home Safety Report from SafeHome.org and I was surprised by the top things that injure our precious children. Let's take a look, shall we?

Louisiana's Top 5 Most Dangerous Things at Home for Kids this Summer Watch out for some of these everyday items that could land your child in the emergency room!

