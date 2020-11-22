There’s A Reason Why Ink Pen Caps Have Holes on Them

Oh, that's why there are holes on the cap.

Have you ever wondered why there are holes on the cap of your ink pen? Well, it is not by mistake and it has nothing to do with the ink that may be in the pen.

I recently read that the cap of a pen has holes on it for a very important reason and that reason is for airflow.

Yes, the designers of these caps took into consideration that kids could swallow these and by putting holes on the caps, it could be a lifesaver.

In the event of a kid swallowing one of these caps, the holes on it would still allow for air to flow through it, while logged in a child's throat.

I salute the designers of these caps for thinking way outside of the box and I hope that this "safety feature" never has to come into play, but if it does, it works to save a life.