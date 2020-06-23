Both New Orleans Saints Tackles Make Top 10 List in NFL

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's widely known that the New Orleans Saints have one of the better offensive line units in the National Football League. Specifically, the Saints are extremely strong at their tackle positions with Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead. CBS Sports recently came out with a top 10 list of the best tackles in the league and to really no one's surprise both made the list.

Ramczyk was a first-round draft pick by New Orleans during the 2017 NFL Draft (32nd overall), he was named to the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team and last season he was named as a First-Team All-Pro but not a Pro Bowler... Odd, I know.

Pro Football Focus graded him out as an elite tackle with a grade of 90.9 overall, just an 82.6 in pass blocking altho he didn't allow a single sack last season, and a 91.8 in run blocking.

Now, for Armstead, he's a little bit more of an elder statesmen as he was selected in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft (75th overall) by the Saints. He's also been named to back-to-back Pro Bowls the previous two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

According to PFF, Armstead graded out at an 80.4 overall in 2019, he crushed it in pass-blocking at 85 and much like Ramczyk didn't allow a sack all year yet struggled in run blocking at just a 65.7 grade.

Here's the complete list of the Top 10:

