Roman Harper and Jahri Evans to be Inducted Into Saints HOF

There are currently 53 members of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and on Tuesday it was announced that two more members will be inducted in the class of 2020.

According to Katherine Terrell of the New Orleans Athletic, it'll be two Saints Super Bowl Champions in safety Roman Harper and guard Jahri Evans.

During the conference call to make the announcement Sean Payton, Roman Harper, and Jahri Evans were on the call and according to Terrell, it sounded as though they were having a lot of laughs with one another.

"You could always tell how close those early Saints teams under Payton were. It's hilarious listening to this call and just hearing them make fun of each other (Payton said Jahri's tape came in "on a horse and buggy," Roman Harper joked about Evan's huge glasses when they met."

Another funny part of the conversation apparently came when Harper was talking about where Sean Payton decided to hold training camp for a couple of years.

"Roman Harper hated having camp at Millsaps so much. He joked (maybe?) the dorms clearly aged him a few years. "Yeah man, Millsaps sucked. Sean is a four-letter word for taking us there two years in a row. ... but he thought it was great.""

Harper spent nine of his 11 years in the NFL with the Saints while the other two years were spent with division rival Carolina Panthers. He recorded seven interceptions, 52 passes defended, forced 15 fumbles, totaled 17 sacks, and 685 tackles as a member of the Saints. His final season was in 2016 when he returned back to New Orleans from the two years in Carolina, he retired after his age 34 season. In addition, he was a two-time Pro Bowler during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

As for Jahri Evans, he spent 11 seasons with the Saints before finishing his career with one season with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Evans played primarily right guard and was the model of consistency missing only sevens games in his 11 years in New Orleans. Additionally, he was named to six straight Pro Bowls from 2009-2014 and was a First-Team All-Pro four straight seasons from 2009-2012.

Congratulations to both Roman and Jahri both well deserved.

