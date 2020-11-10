Grandma Dances to Sunday Night Football Intro Prior to Saints Game [VIDEO]

This is so sweet.

Watch as an elderly woman, who has a walker, dances to the theme song of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Someone recorded this grandma dancing to Carrie Underwood's intro prior to the Saints and Bucs game and it is great!

I always enjoy seeing our elders having fun and this elderly woman probably waited all day to dance to the theme song of SNF.

Let me be honest here, and this is coming from a Dallas Cowboys fan, I was hoping that she'd let out a good "Who Dat!" at the end of this video, but she doesn't.

Still, this is so good and I hope she enjoyed herself.