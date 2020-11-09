Imagine How Good the Saints Would Be if Drew Brees Wasn’t ‘Done’

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, 38-3, extending their winning streak to five games, while moving their overall record to 6-2, tops in the NFC South and tied for the best record in the NFC.

Now; just imagine if the Saints had a good quarterback.

I say that sarcastically, of course, after the criticism that Drew Brees took earlier in the season.

Funny thing; but I haven't heard as much of the silly talk of the 41-year old Brees being "done" as I was hearing five weeks ago.

Brees was outstanding again on Sunday night against the Bucs, completing 26-of-32 passes for 222 yards, to go along with four touchdowns and no interceptions, in a game that was decided by halftime.

During the Saints' five-game win streak, Brees has completed 138-of-181 passes for 1,360 yards, to go along with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Brees has been even more impressive, completing 86-of-109 passes for 789 yards with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Halfway through the 2020 season, Brees has thrown for 2,120 yards with 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.0%), and currently ranks fourth in passer rating (110.3) and adjusted passer rating (82.7).

Even more impressive, Brees has had to make do without star receiver Michael Thomas for six games this season, while also having to deal without the Saints' other starting receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, for two of those games.

Considering that the Saints are 6-2 and that Brees has put up the numbers he has with Thomas compiling only 68 receiving yards due to injury, Brees should be considered more of on MVP candidate at the halfway mark, as opposed to someone that should be questioned about whether or not his best days are behind him.

Not only is Brees proving that he's not "done", but he's also showing he can still be associated among the elite quarterbacks in the game.

Some people who said five weeks ago that Brees was done need to eat some crow.

Hopefully, Brees will continue to play at a high level, and the Saints will continue to roll.