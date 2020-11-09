UL Softball’s Upcoming Recruiting Class Ranked Number One

One major national softball website apparently thinks that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have an incredibly bright future ahead of them.

Extra Inning Softball recently ranked Louisiana's 11 commitments as the top 2021 signing class in the nation.

All 11 of UL's commitments are listed in Extra Inning Softball's top 200 players, including ten who are listed in the Elite 100.

Louisiana is listed as having the top-ranked recruiting class of 2021, followed by Auburn, Oklahoma, Duke, and Alabama, at 2-5, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten on the Extra Inning Softball list is LSU, Texas, Oklahoma St., Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

Other Sun Belt Conference schools listed in the top 75 included Appalachian St. (#29), Troy (#68), and Texas St. (#70).

The highest listed Louisiana commitment on the list is right-handed pitcher Samantha Landry, who ranks in a tie for fourth as the best senior in the nation.

Landry, who reportedly throws in 67-68 mph range, attends Barbers Hill High School, located in Mt. Belvieu, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, who played in the Championship Round of the 18-Under Championships this year.

Infielder Maddie Hayden, the younger sister of former UL Softball great Hayley Hayden is listed at number 15 on the list.

Hayden currently attends West Monroe High School and plays summer ball for the Louisiana Bombers, with whom she hit .575 with seven home runs and 26 steals this summer.

Outfielder Kayla Falterman is ranked number 39 on the list.

Falterman attends The Woodlands High School, located in The Woodlands, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, where she .480, going 12-for-25 over ten games in the 18-Under Championships, while also scoring 11 runs.

Infielder Alexa Langeliers is listed at number 48 on th list.

Langeliers, who attends Keller High School, located in Dallas, Texas, plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, where she led the team with a .600 batting average, going 15-for-25, while also blasting five homers and driving home 16 runs in the 18-Under Championships over the summer.

Outfielder Samantha Graeter checks in at number 41 on the list.

Graeter, who attends Oak Ridge High School, located in Conroe, Texas, and plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, who she batted .382 for this summer.

Right-handed pitcher Jessica Adams is ranked at number 55 on the list.

Adams, who has a twin sister, Jacquelyn, who is also a UL commit, as well as an Elite 100 member by Extra Inning Softball, attends Bryan High School, located in Bryan, Texas, and plays summer ball for Impact Gold-Jackson.

Laney Credeur, an infielder/pitcher from St. Louis, Missouri, is listed at number 51 on the list.

Credeur, whose grandparents are from Carencro, and who throws in the lower 60s, while also possessing a power bat, plays summer ball for the St. Louis Chaos.

3B/1B Elia Hebel is ranked at number 73 in the listings.

Currently a student at Albany High School in Albany, Texas, Hebel punished the softball for her summer ball team, the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich, smashing seven home runs over ten games while hitting .429 with 17 runs batted in in the 18-Under Championships..

Outfielder Kramer Eschete is listed at number 89 on the list.

Currently a senior at Brenham High School in Brenham, Texas, Eschete plays summer ball for the Houston Hotshots Premier Dumezich. She is known as an exceptional athlete, with elite speed and a cannon arm.

Infielder/catcher Jacquelyn Adams is ranked at number 82 on the list.

Adams, who has a twin sister, Jessica, who is also a UL commit, as well as an Elite 100 member by Extra Inning Softball, attends Bryan High School, located in Bryan, Texas, and plays summer ball for Impact Gold-Jackson.

Finally, infielder McKenzie Wittenberg is listed in the top 200.

Currently a senior at Riverdale High School, located in Fort Myers, Florida, Wittenberg is a left-handed hitter with great speed.

Infielder Rebeca Laudino, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, who currently Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla., is also expected to sign with Louisiana this week.

Laudino will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when she gets to UL.