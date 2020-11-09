UL Football Falls Slightly in Latest Power Index

For the third time in the last four weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Despite a win, last Saturday, Louisiana is down one spot, to #57 in this week's ESPN Power Index.

Part of the reason why is that the Pac-12 just began play last weekend.

The Cajuns just vaulted back into the AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, at #25.

UL captured a Sun Belt Conference home win last Saturday afternoon, defeating the Arkansas St. Red Wolves, 27-20, to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Currently, the Cajuns are 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and atop the Western Division standings.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday when they play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference match-up.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Power Index still projects Louisiana to win between 9-10 games in their 11-game schedule this season, while giving them about a 34% chance of winning the conference, something they haven't done over the last two seasons, despite appearing in the Sun Belt Conference title game each season, before eventually falling to Appalachian St. each season.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Wisconsin, and Georgia in spots 2-5, respectively.

Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU, who was idle last week, and who is 2-3 on the season, is listed at number 26 this week, down two spots from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the third-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Appalachian St. 18 spots ahead at #46, with Coastal Carolina at #48.