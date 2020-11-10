Mike Florio & Chris Simms Get Way Too Defensive After Being Trolled For Picking Bucs Over Saints

Every single analyst who picked the Buccaneers over the Saints ate crow, except for these guys.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports were two of the many analysts who didn't give the Saints a shot against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and instead of rolling with the punches and admitting they got it wrong after New Orleans absolutely destroyed Tampa Bay, they got super butthurt about the whole thing.

I mean, these guys were total babies about the whole thing.

As you can see, Saints fans on Twitter only doubled down on the trolling after getting this sad reaction.

It's pretty petty to clap back at a fanbase who simply called out the fact that you made a prediction that was TOTALLY wrong, but it's absolutely pathetic that Mike Florio made it a point to say that he was looking forward to "giving it to the Saints" the next time they lost to the Falcons.

Unreal that Florio literally said he's gonna "give it to the Saints" next time we lose...lol wow...

You can hear them whine through the entire video, but it's worth pointing out that these are the same bozos that were convinced that the Saints were looking to deal an injured Michael Thomas—even after Saints head coach Sean Payton made it clear that it wasn't happening.

Again, analysts are paid to do just that: analyze and share their opinions—but if you can't eat crow, and instead choose to dive deep into your feelings and get defensive with fans, then maybe this isn't the gig for you.

See the entire video here, if you can tolerate their crying.