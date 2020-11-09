LSU-Alabama Game This Weekend in Jeopardy Due to COVID

Facing the Alabama Crimson Tide was going to be a tall task at full strength the way this season has been shaping up for the LSU Tigers but reports are swirling that COVID-19 has begun to infiltrate the program.

According to Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated, the outbreak occurred around Halloween:

There are also reports surfacing about the quarterback position, Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting that T.J. Finley is the only healthy scholarship QB.

With that becoming a question their punter may be actually called into active QB duty reports Brooks Kupena of The Advocate of Baton Rouge...

This is typically one of the biggest games of the season in all of college football and with the loss of talent on the LSU side of things this game wasn't figured to be very competitive. However, it would still be one of the biggest cancellations/postponements in college football this season.

It also poses the question, if LSU was winning and this season was going better would the players maybe not have attended a Halloween party? Since this season isn't going the way many planned or hoped maybe they've gotten a little bit loose with the COVID-19 protocols?

If that's the case, I can assure you the coaching staff will make sure they understand that no matter how the season is going being careless about the COVID-19 protocols puts everyone at risk for exposure. A lot of cardio work could be in their future.

