Ickey Woods on his Career, the Ickey Shuffle, Anthony Munoz, Joe Burrow & More [Audio]

While his career only spanned 4 seasons, former Cincinnati Bengals fullback Ickey Woods left an indelible mark on the NFL with his Ickey Shuffle dance, physical style of running, and great personality.

Woods was a second-team AP All-Pro in his rookie season of 1988, helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl as the team's leading rusher (1,066), averaging an NFL best 5.3 yards per carry that year.

He was out of the league following the 1991 season due to multiple knee injuries, but the Bengals fanbase never lost their love for him.

Woods is still well remembered to this day, as his Ickey Shuffle is one of the most memorable touchdown dances of all-time.

I caught up with Woods to talk about his career, how the fullback position has evolved in the NFL, running behind Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, competing in a Super Bowl, the current state of the Bengals with Joe Burrow at quarterback, the Gridiron Greats charity, national pork grind day, appreciating cracklins, and of course, the Ickey Shuffle.