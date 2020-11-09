Coach Napier Talks In Game Adjustments, Practice Dedication, Kicking Competition & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is back in the top 25 following a 27-20 win on Saturday versus Arkansas State.

At 6-1 overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, the Ragin' Cajuns have an opportunity to win the Sun Belt West Division this Saturday when they host the South Alabama Jaguars.

With a victory, Louisiana would punch its ticket to the Sun Belt Conference Championship game on December 19th.

Every Monday during the season, I talk to Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier.

This morning, Napier opened up about the win over Arkansas State, in-game adjustments, the team's slow starts offensively, how they bounce back within a game, dedication to practice, the kicking competition, preparing for South Alabama, playing hide-and-seek with his kids, and much more.

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 4-1) will play game two of their three-game homestand, and game 8 of the season, this Saturday when they host South Alabama (3-4, 2-2) at Cajun Field for the annual Louisiana Salutes game.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., with pregame beginning at 11 a.m. on ESPN1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.