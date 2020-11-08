Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Back in Top 25
Following a win yesterday over Arkansas State, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is back in the top 25.
Louisiana comes in at #25 this week of the Associated Press (AP) poll.
The Ragin' Cajuns aren't ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today/Coaches poll, but are receiving 81 votes, putting them at #27 overall, 2 spots outside the poll.
Louisiana was ranked in the top 20 of both polls earlier this season before a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Now at 6-1, the Cajuns are ranked once again.
Coastal Carolina (7-0) is #15 in the AP and #17 in the Coaches Poll, and the highest-ranked Sun Belt team ever.
Here's a rundown of each poll.
Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Miami
10-Indiana
11-Oregon
12-Georgia
13-Wisconsin
14-Oklahoma State
15-Coastal Carolina
16-Marshall
17-Iowa St
18-Oklahoma
19-SMU
20-USC
21-Texas
22-Liberty
23-Northwestern
24-Auburn
25-Louisiana
USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Florida
6-Texas A&M
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Miami
10-Indiana
11-Georgia
12-Oregon
13-Oklahoma State
14-Wisconsin
15-Marshall
16-Iowa State
17-Coastal Carolina
18-Oklahoma
19-SMU
20-USC
21-Auburn
22-Liberty
23-Northwestern
24-Texas
25-Army
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 174, Louisiana 81, Utah 45, Purdue 43, Appalachian State 25, Arkansas 23, Missouri 18, Wake Forest 15, Boston College 15, Kentucky 12, Memphis 12, Tulsa 11, Maryland 10, Tennessee 6, Nevada 5, Michigan 5, San José State 4, Boise State 4, Kansas State 4, Virginia Tech 2