Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Back in Top 25

Following a win yesterday over Arkansas State, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is back in the top 25.

Louisiana comes in at #25 this week of the Associated Press (AP) poll.

The Ragin' Cajuns aren't ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today/Coaches poll, but are receiving 81 votes, putting them at #27 overall, 2 spots outside the poll.

Louisiana was ranked in the top 20 of both polls earlier this season before a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Now at 6-1, the Cajuns are ranked once again.

Coastal Carolina (7-0) is #15 in the AP and #17 in the Coaches Poll, and the highest-ranked Sun Belt team ever.

Here's a rundown of each poll.

Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Indiana

11-Oregon

12-Georgia

13-Wisconsin

14-Oklahoma State

15-Coastal Carolina

16-Marshall

17-Iowa St

18-Oklahoma

19-SMU

20-USC

21-Texas

22-Liberty

23-Northwestern

24-Auburn

25-Louisiana

USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Florida

6-Texas A&M

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Indiana

11-Georgia

12-Oregon

13-Oklahoma State

14-Wisconsin

15-Marshall

16-Iowa State

17-Coastal Carolina

18-Oklahoma

19-SMU

20-USC

21-Auburn

22-Liberty

23-Northwestern

24-Texas

25-Army

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 174, Louisiana 81, Utah 45, Purdue 43, Appalachian State 25, Arkansas 23, Missouri 18, Wake Forest 15, Boston College 15, Kentucky 12, Memphis 12, Tulsa 11, Maryland 10, Tennessee 6, Nevada 5, Michigan 5, San José State 4, Boise State 4, Kansas State 4, Virginia Tech 2