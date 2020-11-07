Cajuns Extend Win Streak With Triumph Over Arkansas St.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns ran their current win streak to three games on Saturday afternoon.

After being shutout in the first half, Louisiana scored the first 14 points of the second half, to help them capture a big 27-20 Sun Belt Conference victory over the Arkansas St. Red Wolves at Cajun Field.

With the victory, UL also extended its win streak over Arkansas St. to three games as well.

Arkansas St. got on the scoreboard first, at the :27 mark of the first quarter, when Blake Grupe kicked through a 24-yard field goal, capping off an 11-play, 39-yard drive, which gave them a 3-0.

Grupe made good on another field goal, this one from 35 yards out, wrapping up an 11-play, 33-yard drive, to extend their lead to 6-0 at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter, an advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.

Arkansas St. outgained Louisiana, in terms of total yards, in the first half, 182-108, including a 105-54 advantage in passing yards, as well as a 77-54 edge in rushing yards.

Logan Bonner led the way for the Red Wolves over the first 30 minutes of play, completing 13-of-18 passes for 105yards, while Lincoln Pare contributed 45 rushing yards on nine carries.

For the Cajuns in the first half, Levi Lewis 5 completed 5-of-11 passes for 54 yards, while Trey Ragas rushed 6 times for 42 yards.

Louisiana scored their first points of the contest on the initial possession of the second half when Lewis scored on a 33-yard touchdown run at the 13:38 mark f the third quarter, ending a 4-play, 63-yard drive, which gave them their first lead of the game, 7-6.

The Cajuns extended their lead at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter when Lewis connected with Dontae Fleming on a 52-yard touchdown pass, completing a short 2-play, 74-yard drive, which widened their advantage to 14-6.

Arkansas St. scored its first touchdown of the game at the 10:37 mark of the fourth quarter when Jamal Jones scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, completing an 11 play, 80-yard drive.

After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt by the Red Wolves, Louisiana was clinging to a two-point, 14-12 lead.

The Cajuns added to their lead at the 8:21 mark of the final frame when Kenny Almendares kicked through a 35-yard field goal, concluding a 6-play, 51-yard drive, to make it 17-12.

Almendares was successful on another field goal, this one from 43 yards away, at the 3:59 mark of the final quarter, capping off a 5-play, 23-yard drive to make it 20-12.

Arkansas St. tied the game at the 2:24 mark of the fourth quarter Layne Hatcher hit Brian Bowling with a 47-yard scoring strike, before connecting with Jonathan Adams on a two-point conversion pass, to even the contest, 20-20.

The Cajuns retook the lead for good with 1:13 remaining when Elijah Mitchell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, giving them a 27-20 lead.

That turned out to be the gamewinning score, as Louisiana held on for the 27-20 triumph.

Louisiana ended up outgaining Arkansas St., in terms of total yards, 440-423, including a 244-224 advantage in passing yards, whie the Red Wolves finished with a 199-196 edge on the ground.

Lewis led the way for the Cajuns, completing 17-of-29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown, while Mitchell rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

In a losing cause for the Red Wolves, Bonner completed 16-of-30 passes for 127 yards, while Pare rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 6-1, overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Arkansas St. dropped to 3-5, and 1-4, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action next Saturday when they play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Cajun Field.