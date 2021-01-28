Florida St. Offers Ascension Episcopal’s Maxie Baudoin

An ACC school has apparently joined a still-growing impressive list of schools that have reportedly offered a local high school football standout.

Maxie Baudoin IV, who attends Ascension Episcopal, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Florida St.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive tackle, Baudoin has also reportedly been offered by the likes of Michigan St., Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Penn St., USC, and Arizona St., Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulane, USC, Virginia, and Georgia.

Known as an all-around around defensive tackle, Baudoin can stop the run, while also can help by putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

An outstanding athlete, Baudoin has also played basketball at Ascension Episcopal.

Baudoin is also regarded as a good student, currently carrying a 3.3 GPA.

Baudoin helped lead Ascension Episcopal to an 8-1 record in the 2020 prep season.

Currently a junior, Baudoin is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

We congratulate Baudoin on his latest offer, as well as many more that are certain to come.