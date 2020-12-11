A local prep football standout has apparently decided to play his future college football at a state school, which are members of the Southland Conference.

Clay Ancelet, who currently attends Ascension Episcopal High School, shared on social media on Thursday he has verbally committed to McNeese St.

One of the top offensive tackles in the area, Ancelet is regarded as a prospect with a high ceiling who is projected to develop even more during his collegiate career.

McNeese St. originally offered Ancelet back in April.

Earlier in April, Ancelet was offered by Yale.

Ivy League schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

In March, Ancelet received his first offer, from Air Force, before later receiving an offer from Southeastern Louisiana.

Ancelet was offered a preferred walk on spot by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last month.

The early signing period for NCAA football begins on December 16.

A 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, Ancelet currently carries a 3.5 GPA and scored a 22 on his ACT.

Ancelet is scheduled to graduate next spring.

We hear that Clay is an outstanding young man, as well as being both a good football player and student, so we congratulate him on his commitment and wish him the very best of luck in Lake Charles at McNeese.