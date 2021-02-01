Rare Father-Son Matchup To Happen At LSU Vs. McNeese In Week Two Of 2021 NCAA Season

When the LSU Tiger 2021 Football schedule was released, a couple of in-state games caught the eyes of Louisiana college football fans. But, the matchup between LSU and McNeese State comes with a very rare Father-Son face-off between LSU Head Coach, Ed Orgeron, and his son, Cody Orgeron, the McNeese State Quarterback.

Check out the awesome research done by @RenardSports on Twitter below.

With Coach Orgeron and his son, Cody, going head to head for the first time, there is sure to be some family-friendly trash talking going on leading up to this game.

The dynamic must be pretty interesting as the two Orgeron men prepare for their respective seasons. Obviously, Ed Orgeron wants to see his son succeed as the leader of the McNeese State offense. But, I don't imagine the LSU Tiger defense taking it easy on Cody at all. If anything, they may be looking to send a message to their head coach that even his son isn't safe from their tenacious tackling in the 2021 season.

Cody has gotten to be a witness to some pretty special moments with his father at the head of the LSU Tiger football program. Check out some awesome memories from Cody and Coach Ed Orgeron via @codyorgeron on Instagram below.

I am sure that Cody Orgeron will be bringing all of the intensity he has to Tiger Stadium when he faces his old-man, Ed Orgeron, come September 11, 2021.