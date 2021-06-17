Ascension Episcopal’s Maxie Boudoin Narrows List to 5

One of the more highly-recruited local prep football standouts narrowed his long list of potential suitors recently.

Maxie Baudoin IV, who attends Ascension Episcopal, shared on social media on Wednesday that trimmed his list of possible future schools to five, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and USC.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive tackle, Baudoin is listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Known as an all-around around defensive tackle, Baudoin can stop the run, while also can help by putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

An outstanding athlete, Baudoin has also played basketball at Ascension Episcopal.

Baudoin is also regarded as a good student, currently carrying a 3.3 GPA.

Baudoin helped lead Ascension Episcopal to an 8-1 record in the 2020 prep season.

Currently a junior, Baudoin is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Baudoin was also reportedly offered by such schools as Louisiana, Florida St., Arizona St., Arkansas, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan St., Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Penn St., Tennessee, Tulane, and Virginia.