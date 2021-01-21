Former Carencro Coach Lance Guidry Top Candidate for D1 DC Job

A former local high school football coach, who went on to become a college head coach, is apparently a top candidate for an assistant coaching position at a Division I FBS school.

Football Scoop reported on Wednesday that former Carencro High head coach Lance Guidry, who went on to become the head coach at McNeese St., is considered a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position at Marshall.

A native of Welsh, Guidry played college football at McNeese before starting his coaching career by serving as a graduate assistant for the Cowboys in 1994.

After a two-year (1995-1996) stint at Leesville High School, Guidry served his first stint at Carencro as an assistant there from 1997-1999.

In 2000, Guidry left Carencro to become the defensive coordinator at McNeese from 2000-2003, returning to Carencro to serve as the head coach of the Bears for three years (2005-2007).

After leaving Carencro, Guidry served as an assistant at McNeese (2008), Miami (Ohio) (2009-2010), and Western Kentucky (2011-2012), before a three-year stint as the head coach at McNeese (2016-2018), where he compiled an overall record of 21-12 after taking over for Matt Viator, who left McNeese for the head coaching position at ULM.

In 2019, Guidry served as defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana, before spending the 2020 season at FAU, coaching the safeties.

The 49-year old Guidry also served as the interim head coach at Miami (Ohio) and Western Kentucky, coaching the Red Hawks in the 2010 GoDaddy.com Bowl and the Hilltoppers in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.

Counting his two games as interim coach at both Miami (Ohio)and WKU, Guidry has compiled an overall collegiate coaching record of 22-13.