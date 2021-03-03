Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Fall To McNeese Cowboys In Lake Charles

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played the McNeese State Cowboys in Lake Charles on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The final score of the game was 4-3, with McNeese State edging out the Cajuns in a game that could have gone either way right up to the end.

With Austin Perrin as the starting pitcher for the Cajuns, here is how the rest of the lineup took shape. @RaginCajunsBSB with the updates!

It was a pitching duel for the first half of the game with the McNeese pitcher, Jonathan Ellison, who had a perfect game going up until a Ben Fitzgerald single in the top of the 5th inning. An RBI from Julian Brock put the Cajuns on the board first.

The Cajuns found another run on an error, while Austin Perrin continued to dominate through five innings. Check out how he finished the day with the @RaginCajunsBSB post below.

The Cowboys put up four runs on David Christie in the bottom of the 6th, but he settled down in the 7th to limit the damage.

UL got it going in the top of the 8th inning, with Ben Fitzgerald once again acting as the spark-man. With another RBI-single, the Cajuns had their best chance at taking the lead when a bases loaded, 2-out situation was presented to CJ Willis.

Unfortunately, the pitching change for McNeese would pay off as Willis would strike out to leave all three baserunners on and the Cajuns still behind by a run. UL would have one more chance at a comeback in the top of the 9th, but needed to hold off the Cowboys to keep their hopes alive.

While the Ragin' Cajuns struggled to do that, putting runners in scoring position, they were able to get out of the inning unscathed. UL had one more shot at closing the deficit and heading back East on I-10 with a victory.

A one-out walk put a runner on first for the Cajuns and a well executed hit-in-run ended in heartbreak, as the baserunner was thrown out at third. Back with a runner on first and now two outs, this was the Ragin' Cajuns' last hope. A stolen base put a runner in scoring position for a pinch-hitting Brennan Breaux. Breaux was able to reach first on a walk but with a strikeout in the next at bat, the Cajuns would leave McNeese state with a loss.