Lafayette Christian Academy Duo Offered by CUSA School

Two teammates on one of the more successful high school football teams in the Acadiana were recently offered by the same Conference USA school.

Jordan Allen and Brylan Green, who currently attend Lafayette Christian Academy, located in Lafayette, shared on social media this week that they have been extended offers by Marshall University, located in Huntington, West Virginia.

Back in December, Allen and Green, both defensive backs, helped LCA to a 12-7 win over the St. Charles Comets in the Division III state title game, the fourth-straight state championship for the Knights.

Rated by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect, Allen is also ranked as the 22nd-best player in the state of Louisiana in his respective class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

Currently a junior, Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Allen already has quite a list of impressive offers and will only get more, as he has one more year of prep eligibility remaining.

Along with Marshall, Allen has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan St., Penn St., Miami, South Carolina, SMU, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Mississippi St., Kansas, Tulane, South Alabama, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Memphis.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pounder, Green is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also a member of the LCA baseball team, Green has been offered multiple baseball scholarships, including one from Louisiana.

Green has reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, South Alabama, Grambling St., Mississippi St., Liberty, Baylor, and Memphis.