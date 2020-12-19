Cajuns Extend Win Streak With Win Over McNeese

The win streak continues for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Men's Basketball Team.

Louisiana ran its current win streak to six games, defeating the McNeese Cowboys, 75-65, in non-conference action at the Cajundome on Saturday night.

The Cajuns, who led the entire way, scored the first seven points of the contest before opening up a 21-point lead, 28-7, at the 4:49 mark of the first half.

Louisiana would go on to take a 36-18 lead into the halftime break.

Louisiana outshot McNeese in the first half, 47%-21%, including a 40%-0% advantage from beyond the three-point arc, while holding down a 30-15 rebounding edge.

The Cajuns were led in the first half by Cedric Russell, who had ten points and three rebounds, while Mylik Wilson added eight points and two boards.

For the Cowboys over the first 20 minutes, Chris Orlina scored six points.

McNeese went on an 11-0 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to 44-35 at the 13:40 mark of the second half, before trimming the UL lead to only four, 48-44, with 9:55 to go.

The Cowboys crept even closer with 8:01 to go, coming to within two points of Louisiana, 50-48, as they outscored the Cajuns, 30-14, over the first 12:00 of the second half.

The Cajuns answered responded to the challenge, however, going on an 8-0 run of their own, which made the score 58-48 with 5:41 remaining.

That turned out to be all the Cajuns would need as they went on to the 75-65 triumph.

Louisiana ended up outshooting McNeese, 50%-37%, including a 39%-13% advantage from beyond the three-point arc, while also finishing with a 46-36 rebounding edge.

The Cajuns were led by Russell, who finished with 23 points and four rebounds, while Dou Gueye added 14 points and 13 boards.

In a losing cause for the Cowboys, KeyShawn Feazell scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Collin Warren scored 14 points.

View the game box score.

Saturday night's contest was the 96th all-time meeting between Louisiana and McNeese, with the Cajuns now holding a 61-35 advantage.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 6-1 on the young season, while McNeese fell to 4-3.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday, January 1 when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to begin Sun Belt Conference play against the Texas St. Bobcats.