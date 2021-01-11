Four SEC Schools Offer Ascension Episcopal’s Maxie Baudoin

Four SEC schools have apparently joined a still-growing impressive list of schools that have reportedly offered a local high school football standout.

Maxie Baudoin IV, who attends Ascension Episcopal, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended offers by Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Tennessee, and Georgia.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive tackle, Baudoin also shared that he was offered by the likes of Penn St., USC, and Arizona St.

Last week, Baudoin shared that he was offered by Kansas.

Known as an all-around around defensive tackle, Baudoin can stop the run, while also can help by putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

An outstanding athlete, Baudoin has also played basketball at Ascension Episcopal.

Baudoin is also regarded as a good student, currently carrying a 3.3 GPA.

Baudoin helped lead Ascension Episcopal to an 8-1 record in the 2020 prep season.

Currently a junior, Baudoin is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

We congratulate Baudoin on all of the offers over the weekend, as well as many more that are certain to come.