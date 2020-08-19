Southeastern Louisiana Offers Ascension Episcopal’s Clay Ancelet

A local prep football standout has received a scholarship offer from a state school who are members of the Southland Conference.

Clay Ancelet, who currently attends Ascension Episcopal High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Southeastern Louisiana.

Back in late April, Ancelet was offered by McNeese St.

Earlier in April, Ancelet was offered by Yale.

Ivy League schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

In March, Ancelet received his first offer, from Air Force.

A 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, Ancelet currently carries a 3.5 GPA and scored a 22 on his ACT.

Ancelet is scheduled to graduate next spring.