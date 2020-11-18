FCS School Offers Ascension Episcopal’s Matthew Remondet

A local high school football standout has been offered by a school in the Pioneer League.

Matthew Remondet, who currently attends Ascension Episcopal, shared on social media that he has been extended an offer by the Valparaiso Crusaders.

The offer from Valparaiso is the first extended to Remondet.

Valparaiso, an FCS school, is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Remondet is a tight end, who also plays defensive end at the prep level.

Remondet is a multi-sport athlete at Ascension Episcopal, also starring in basketball, where he led the Blue Gators in scoring and rebounding at 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, good enough to garner All-District honorable mention honors as a sophomore, before averaging 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

An outstanding student as well, Remondet scored a 27 on his ACT.