Ascension Episcopal’s Clay Ancelet Offered By McNeese St.

A local prep football standout has received a scholarship offer from a state school.

Clay Ancelet, who currently attends Ascension Episcopal High School, was recently extended an offer by McNeese St.

Earlier in April, Ancelet was offered by Yale.

Ivy League schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Back in March, Ancelet received his first offer, from Air Force.

A 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, Ancelet currently carries a 3.5 GPA and scored a 22 on his ACT.

Currently a junior at Ascension Episcopal, Ancelet is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.