Five Things We Can Do to Keep The Mardi Gras Spirit Alive in Acadiana

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana, Facebook

Just about all of the Mardi Gras events in Acadiana have been canceled for 2021.

So, I was asking myself a few nights ago, what can we do in Acadiana to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive during this global pandemic?

Jokingly I came up with a few ideas, but there are a few things we can do to keep Mardi Gras alive in 2021.

Here are just a few things I'd suggest we do this year as we wait to celebrate one of our favorite traditions again in 2022.

Filed Under: Mardi Gras
Categories: Holidays
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top