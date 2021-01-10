Five Things We Can Do to Keep The Mardi Gras Spirit Alive in Acadiana

Just about all of the Mardi Gras events in Acadiana have been canceled for 2021.

So, I was asking myself a few nights ago, what can we do in Acadiana to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive during this global pandemic?

Jokingly I came up with a few ideas, but there are a few things we can do to keep Mardi Gras alive in 2021.

Here are just a few things I'd suggest we do this year as we wait to celebrate one of our favorite traditions again in 2022.