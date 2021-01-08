Saints vs Bears Friday Injury Report-Trey Hendrickson OUT
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Friday is when we get the most official word on whether or not a player will suit up on Sunday or not.
Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Bears?
We now know that DE Trey Hendrickson who hasn't practiced since Wednesday will NOT play on Sunday against Chicago after sustaining a neck injury he couldn't recover in time from.
In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report due to COVID and had this to say regarding his status for this weekend.
Barring a setback, Kamara will be back.
Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (concussion) was a full participant again at today's practice, and all signs continue to him being available on Sunday.
For Chicago, linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles this season, was unable to practice again today and will be a huge loss for defending Kamara if he's unable to go.
Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) do list a number of key starters on today's injury/practice report.
New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game status
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
CHICAGO BEARS
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game status
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|NIR – Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|DB
|Buster Skrine
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Roquan Smith
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|DB
|Jaylon Johnson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|OL
|Alex Bars
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DB
|Deon Bush
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DB
|Tashuan Gipson Sr.
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DB
|Eddie Jackson
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|OL
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|Hamstring
|FP
|DNP
|LP
|DB
|Duke Shelley
|Knee
|FP
|LP
|LP
|DB
|Kindle Vildor
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Josh Woods
|Toe
|FP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
