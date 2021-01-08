Saints vs Bears Friday Injury Report-Trey Hendrickson OUT

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Friday is when we get the most official word on whether or not a player will suit up on Sunday or not.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Bears?

We now know that DE Trey Hendrickson who hasn't practiced since Wednesday will NOT play on Sunday against Chicago after sustaining a neck injury he couldn't recover in time from.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report due to COVID and had this to say regarding his status for this weekend.

Barring a setback, Kamara will be back.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (concussion) was a full participant again at today's practice, and all signs continue to him being available on Sunday.

For Chicago, linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles this season, was unable to practice again today and will be a huge loss for defending Kamara if he's unable to go.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) do list a number of key starters on today's injury/practice report.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Pos. Name Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP LP FP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP DNP DNP Out TE Josh Hill Hand LP LP FP QB Taysom Hill Concussion LP FP FP S Marcus Williams Ankle LP FP FP

CHICAGO BEARS

Pos. Name Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR Darnell Mooney Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable WR Cordarrelle Patterson NIR – Personal DNP DNP FP DB Buster Skrine Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out LB Roquan Smith Elbow DNP DNP DNP Questionable DB Jaylon Johnson Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable OL Alex Bars Shoulder FP FP FP DB Deon Bush Foot FP FP FP DB Tashuan Gipson Sr. Neck FP FP FP DB Eddie Jackson Wrist FP FP FP TE Cole Kmet Shoulder FP FP FP OL Charles Leno Jr. Toe FP FP FP LB Khalil Mack Shoulder FP FP FP WR Allen Robinson Hamstring FP DNP LP DB Duke Shelley Knee FP LP LP DB Kindle Vildor Ankle FP FP FP LB Josh Woods Toe FP LP LP Questionable

