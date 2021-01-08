Saints vs Bears Friday Injury Report-Trey Hendrickson OUT

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like come gameday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Friday is when we get the most official word on whether or not a player will suit up on Sunday or not.

Who will be able unable to play in this Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Bears?

We now know that DE Trey Hendrickson who hasn't practiced since Wednesday will NOT play on Sunday against Chicago after sustaining a neck injury he couldn't recover in time from.

In addition, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is not on the report due to COVID and had this to say regarding his status for this weekend.

Barring a setback, Kamara will be back.

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill (concussion) was a full participant again at today's practice, and all signs continue to him being available on Sunday.

For Chicago, linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles this season, was unable to practice again today and will be a huge loss for defending Kamara if he's unable to go.

Both New Orleans (12-4) and Chicago (8-8) do list a number of key starters on today's injury/practice report.

New Orleans hosts Chicago in the Wild Card playoff round this Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:40.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant        DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Pos.NameInjuryWed.Thurs.Fri.Game status
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLPLPFP
DETrey HendricksonNeckLPDNPDNPOut
TEJosh HillHandLPLPFP
QBTaysom HillConcussionLPFPFP
SMarcus WilliamsAnkleLPFPFP

CHICAGO BEARS

Pos.NameInjuryWed.Thurs.Fri.Game status
WRDarnell MooneyAnkleDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
WRCordarrelle PattersonNIR – PersonalDNPDNPFP
DBBuster SkrineConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
LBRoquan SmithElbowDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
DBJaylon JohnsonShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
OLAlex BarsShoulderFPFPFP
DBDeon BushFootFPFPFP
DBTashuan Gipson Sr.NeckFPFPFP
DBEddie JacksonWristFPFPFP
TECole KmetShoulderFPFPFP
OLCharles Leno Jr.ToeFPFPFP
LBKhalil MackShoulderFPFPFP
WRAllen RobinsonHamstringFPDNPLP
DBDuke ShelleyKneeFPLPLP
DBKindle VildorAnkleFPFPFP
LBJosh WoodsToeFPLPLPQuestionable
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

 

 

Filed Under: chicago bears, Football, New Orleans Saints, nfl, nfl playoffs
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top