Cajuns Survive a Back and Forth Battle With Little Rock

What a fun basketball game at the CAJUNDOME on Friday night as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team defeated the Little Rock Trojans 66-64.

This game was a back and forth affair and was close throughout the ballgame with the Trojans leading by two at the half.

Louisiana was able to do enough in the second half in order to pull away for the victory as the Cajuns were able to get to the free-throw line late while Little Rock could not.

It was all about the balanced scoring for UL in this one as four guys scored in double-figures with Theo Awkuba (12 points-13 rebounds), Mylik Wilson (10 points-three steals), Cedric Russell (12 points), and Isaiah Richards (10 points-nine rebounds.

A couple of other major factors in this one from Louisiana was the fact that they outrebounded the Trojans 40-30 and protected the paint well with seven blocks as a team.

With the win, the Cajuns are 8-2 overall and tied with Little Rock atop of the Sun Belt Western Division at 2-1.

These two teams will lace them up and do battle once again on Saturday from the CAJUNDOME with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m.

