Lafayette Christian Academy Head Football Coach Jacarde Carter Resigns

The head football coach for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights has resigned.

According to officials at LCA, Jacarde Carter resigned on Friday morning.

There is little further information available, but Friday evening, KLFY Sports Director George Faust tweeted that Carter was fired and didn't resign.

Regardless of whether Carter was fired or resigned, he had a successful two-year stint with the program. He took over ahead of the 2019 season and won state championships in both seasons.

This past season, Carter led the Knights to a 10-1 overall record. The team won the Division III state title over St Charles by a final of 12-7.

The Knights have now won four straight LHSAA state championships.