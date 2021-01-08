LSU Close to Naming Marcus Freeman DC

The LSU Tigers are apparently close to naming a staff member from an American Athletic Conference school for its vacant defensive coordinator position.

FootballScoop is reporting that LSU is close to finalizing a deal with Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to become its new defensive coordinator.

Last month, LSU parted ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after one season with the program.

A former head coach at Nebraska and Youngstown St., Pelini was brought in to coach LSU's defense last January but ultimately failed to live up to expectations, as the Tigers ranked next-to-last in the SEC in yards allowed per game.

The 34-year old Freeman helped Cincinnati to a 9-1 record in 2020 and was a finalist for the 2020 Frank Broyles Award.

A native of Huber Heights, Ohio, Freeman began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio in 2010, before serving as linebackers coach at Kent St. (2011-2012) and Purdue (2013-2015).

In 2016, Freeman was elevated to co-defensive coordinator at Purdue, before moving to Cincinnati in 2017.

A former college football player at Ohio St., Freeman finished his career 19th on the school’s all-time tackle list with 268 stops, including 140 solo tackles, while also being credited with 21.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

In 2008 with the Buckeyes, Freeman was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection, after finishing with 84 tackles, including 39 solo stops, to go along with 3.5 sacks.

A 5th-round selection of the Chicago Bears in the 2009 NFL Draft, Freeman's professional playing career ended because of a medical condition.

Freeman earned a master's degree in sports management from Ohio St. in 2017.