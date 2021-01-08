Report: Former UL Coach Mark Hudspeth Has New Head Coaching Job

After 7 years as head coach at Louisiana, and one year as head coach at Austin Peay, Mark Hudspeth will reportedly have a new head coaching job.

According to Football Scoop, Hudspeth will be named the new head coach of Gulf Shores high school today.

Gulf Shores plays in class 6A in Alabama. They finished last season 2-8.

Hudspeth was head coach of the Ragin' Cajuns for seven seasons (2011-2017). He was fired following a 5-7 season in 2017.

In 2018, he served as tight ends coach at Mississippi State, then got his next head coaching gig at Austin Peay.

He resigned as head football coach at Austin Peay on July 4th after only one year there, a season in which he guided the school to a school-record 11-win season. His exit occurred during a school imposed 20-day suspension he was serving.

Hudspeth's resignation was reportedly forced. Had he not, the University would have fired him due to violating two clauses in his contract, including "egregious personal conduct that is clearly contrary to the character and responsibilities" of the coaching position.

Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison has never given specifics as to what led to his suspension and subsequent resignation.