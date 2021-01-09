Cajuns Fall in Overtime to Little Rock on Saturday

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns played another close game on Saturday when they took on the Little Rock Trojans but unfortunately came up on the short end of the stick 78-76 in overtime.

Little Rock was able to erase a 10 point halftime deficit with a strong second-half despite struggling from three-point distance as they shot just 2-16 in the game. The Trojans were led by Rout Monyyong who scored 19 and pulled down 16 rebounds.

The game was tied at 68 with ten seconds left in regulation but Markquis Nowell missed a three as time expired that took us to overtime.

For Louisiana, they fell despite a better shooting night overall as they shot 47% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

All five starters for the Cajuns scored in double-figures with Theo Awkuba leading the way netting 17 points, recording 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

It's really surprising that Louisiana wasn't able to win this one, they seemed to outplay Little Rock but give credit to the Trojans as they battled and were able to pull out the victory in extra time.

With the loss, Louisiana falls to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in the Sun Belt as they've split both of their first two Sun Belt Conference games.

The Cajuns will hit the hardwood once again next Friday as they'll be on the road to face the UT-Arlington Mavericks who are also 2-2 in the conference.

