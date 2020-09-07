Acadiana’s Christian Hawkins Receives Another DIII Offer

A local prep football standout has received an offer from an NCAA Division III school in the northern part of the country.

Christian Hawkins, currently a student at Acadiana High School, shared on social media last Friday that he has been offered by Concordia University Wisconsin, an NCAA Division III school located in Mequon, Wisconsin, which is close to Milwaukee.

Also last week, Hawkins shared that he was extended an offer by Beloit College, an NCAA Division III school, which is located in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Last month, Hawkins shared that he had been offered by two other NCAA Division III schools, Concordia University Chicago, which is located in River Forest, Illinois, and Albright College, located in Reading, Pennsylvania.

For Hawkins, the offer by Concordia University Wisconsin is the 11th that he's received.

NCAA Division III schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 5-foot-11, 155-pound receiver, Hawkins helped the Wreckin' Rams to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019, and a Class 5A state title.

A good student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Hawkins is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.